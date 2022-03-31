(PLX AI) – H&M Q1 gross margin 49.3%.Q1 EBIT margin 0.9%Q1 net income SEK 217 million vs. estimate SEK 728 millionQ1 EBIT SEK 458 million vs. estimate SEK 1,197 millionWith no sales in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, 185 stores were affected, as well …

H&M Q1 Profit Far Below Expectations as Operating Margin Is 0.9%

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer