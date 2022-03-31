H&M Q1 Profit Far Below Expectations as Operating Margin Is 0.9%
(PLX AI) – H&M Q1 gross margin 49.3%.Q1 EBIT margin 0.9%Q1 net income SEK 217 million vs. estimate SEK 728 millionQ1 EBIT SEK 458 million vs. estimate SEK 1,197 millionWith no sales in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, 185 stores were affected, as well …
