SUSS Microtech Earnings, Guidance Below Consensus Expectations
(PLX AI) – Suss Microtec FY EBIT EUR 22.6 million vs. estimate EUR 24.5 million.FY EBIT margin 8.6%Outlook FY revenue EUR 270-300 million vs. consensus EUR 310 millionSays outcome of the 2022 financial year will heavily depend on when the various …
- (PLX AI) – Suss Microtec FY EBIT EUR 22.6 million vs. estimate EUR 24.5 million.
- FY EBIT margin 8.6%
- Outlook FY revenue EUR 270-300 million vs. consensus EUR 310 million
- Says outcome of the 2022 financial year will heavily depend on when the various supply chain bottlenecks can be resolved
- SUSS MicroTec expects a free cash flow range between a negative mid-single-digit million amount and a positive mid-single-digit million amount
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0