SUSS Microtech Earnings, Guidance Below Consensus Expectations

(PLX AI) – Suss Microtec FY EBIT EUR 22.6 million vs. estimate EUR 24.5 million.FY EBIT margin 8.6%Outlook FY revenue EUR 270-300 million vs. consensus EUR 310 millionSays outcome of the 2022 financial year will heavily depend on when the various …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer