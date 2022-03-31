Stolt-Nielsen Q1 Net Profit $52.3 Million Beats Estimates of $34 Million
(PLX AI) – Stolt-Nielsen reports first-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of $52.3 million.Consensus estimate was $34 millionStolt-Nielsen reported preliminary unaudited results earlier than expectedQ1 revenue $606.2 million vs. …
- (PLX AI) – Stolt-Nielsen reports first-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of $52.3 million.
- Consensus estimate was $34 million
- Stolt-Nielsen reported preliminary unaudited results earlier than expected
- Q1 revenue $606.2 million vs. estimate $605.5 million
- Stolt Tankers reported operating profit of $25.0 million, up from $19.2 million as rising bunker prices were more than offset by bunker surcharges and higher spot freight rates
- Stolt Tank Containers reported operating profit of $40.0 million, up from $36.4 million, reflecting improved transportation margin and higher demurrage revenue
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0