Bayer to Invest EUR 2 Billion Over 3 Years in Pharmaceuticals Production
- (PLX AI) – Bayer to invest EUR 2 billion over 3 years in its global pharmaceuticals production network.
- Says investing into new technologies, automation, and digitalization to substantially upscale its pharmaceutical manufacturing
- A significant part of these investments will be made for enhanced capacities in biotechnology, further strengthening the company’s cell and gene therapy production as well as in the expansion of its manufacturing site in Berkeley, USA
- Germany will remain an important strategic manufacturing location for the company, where it will invest EUR 1 billion
