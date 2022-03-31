H&M Dives 10% After Q1 Profit, Margins Miss Expectations Significantly
(PLX AI) – H&M dropped 10% at the open after Q1 profit and margins missed expectations significantly. Q1 net income was SEK 217 million vs. estimate SEK 728 million, while operating profit SEK 458 million vs. estimate SEK 1,197 millionWith no sales …
- Q1 net income was SEK 217 million vs. estimate SEK 728 million, while operating profit SEK 458 million vs. estimate SEK 1,197 million
- With no sales in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, 185 stores were affected, as well as online sales in Russia, the company said
- Gross margin of 49.3% was below consensus of 50.2%, with operating profit margin only 0.9%
- The miss would imply a 4% decline in pretax profit consensus for the year, UBS analysts said
- The gross margin was much weaker and opex was much higher than expected, Carnegie said
- H&M's current valuation is low relative to historical valuation, but high considering the uncertain outlook and much lower multiples of peers, Carnegie said
