Holmen Falls 2.5% as Danske Downgrades on Full Valuation
(PLX AI) – Holmen shares fell 2.5% in early trading after Danske analysts cut their recommendation to hold from buy. Holmen is near full valuation after a period of strong share performance, Danske saidDespite higher earnings forecast, there is more …
- (PLX AI) – Holmen shares fell 2.5% in early trading after Danske analysts cut their recommendation to hold from buy.
- Holmen is near full valuation after a period of strong share performance, Danske said
- Despite higher earnings forecast, there is more limited near-term upside in the stock, according to the analysts
- Price target raised to SEK 550 from SEK 525
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0