Deutsche Bank Rises 2.2% as Goldman Says Buy on 60% Upside
(PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank shares rose 2.2% in early trading after analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating.Price target EUR 18.70 implies 60% upsideDeutsche is set to outperform expectations, with ROTE supported by …
- Price target EUR 18.70 implies 60% upside
- Deutsche is set to outperform expectations, with ROTE supported by rising revenues on a restructured cost base, Goldman said
- Group CET1 ratio may reach 13.7% this year, comfortably above the 12.5% target, opening the possibility for dividend increases each year through 2025, the analysts said
