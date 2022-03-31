(PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank shares rose 2.2% in early trading after analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating.Price target EUR 18.70 implies 60% upsideDeutsche is set to outperform expectations, with ROTE supported by …

Deutsche Bank Rises 2.2% as Goldman Says Buy on 60% Upside

