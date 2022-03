(PLX AI) – NENT Group and TV 2 Danmark agree settlement in damages case submitted in 2006.NENT says TV 2 Danmark will pay NENT Group DKK 430 million (or about SEK 600 million)The case was related to competition and state aid issues, including TV 2 …

NENT to Receive DKK 430 Million from TV2 Danmark in Settlement

