RWE Partners with ABP and Port of Milford Haven to Deliver Floating Wind for Wales

(PLX AI) – RWE is partnering with the UK’s largest port operator, Associated British Ports (ABP) and UK’s largest energy port, the Port of Milford Haven, to investigate the scaling-up of port facilities in support of a pipeline of gigawatt-scale …

  • (PLX AI) – RWE is partnering with the UK’s largest port operator, Associated British Ports (ABP) and UK’s largest energy port, the Port of Milford Haven, to investigate the scaling-up of port facilities in support of a pipeline of gigawatt-scale floating wind projects in the Celtic Sea.
  • MoU to investigate the potential for transforming infrastructure at ABP Port Talbot and Pembroke Dock into hubs for the manufacture, assembly and load-out of high-tech floating wind turbines and foundations, bound for the Celtic Sea, as well as floating operation & maintenance capability

