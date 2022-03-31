(PLX AI) – RWE is partnering with the UK’s largest port operator, Associated British Ports (ABP) and UK’s largest energy port, the Port of Milford Haven, to investigate the scaling-up of port facilities in support of a pipeline of gigawatt-scale …

RWE Partners with ABP and Port of Milford Haven to Deliver Floating Wind for Wales

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer