TotalEnergies, Sempra Expand Renewables Alliance in North America
(PLX AI) – TotalEnergies and Sempra Expand North American Strategic Alliance for the Development of LNG Exports and Renewables Sempra’s potential acquisition of 30% of TotalEnergies’ equity interest in an offshore wind project off the coast of …
- (PLX AI) – TotalEnergies and Sempra Expand North American Strategic Alliance for the Development of LNG Exports and Renewables
- Sempra’s potential acquisition of 30% of TotalEnergies’ equity interest in an offshore wind project off the coast of California
- TotalEnergies’ potential acquisition of 30% of Sempra’s equity interest in certain onshore renewable projects
