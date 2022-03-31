Invisio Announces Another Order from European Military; Worth SEK 91 Million
(PLX AI) – Invisio receives order from an Armed Force in a European country worth SEK 91 million.The contract is with the system integrator of the end-customer’s vehicle modernization programThe order concerns the Racal Acoustics branded new product …
- (PLX AI) – Invisio receives order from an Armed Force in a European country worth SEK 91 million.
- The contract is with the system integrator of the end-customer’s vehicle modernization program
- The order concerns the Racal Acoustics branded new product RA4000 Magna headset with accessories
- The five-year framework agreement has an estimated total value of approximately SEK 275 million
