Intel Buys Israeli Optimization Software Developer Granulate
(PLX AI) – Intel buys Granulate Cloud Solutions Ltd., an Israel-based developer of real-time continuous optimization software. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022Granulate’s approximately 120 employees will be …
- (PLX AI) – Intel buys Granulate Cloud Solutions Ltd., an Israel-based developer of real-time continuous optimization software.
- The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022
- Granulate’s approximately 120 employees will be integrated into Intel’s Datacenter and AI business unit
