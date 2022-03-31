Vestas Gets Wind Turbine Order for 97 MW in Italy
(PLX AI) – Vestas says ERG has placed a 97 MW order for the repowering of the existing Camporeale project and for the new Roccapalumba wind park, both located in Sicily, Italy. The contract includes the supply and installation of 12 V117-4.2 MW wind …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas says ERG has placed a 97 MW order for the repowering of the existing Camporeale project and for the new Roccapalumba wind park, both located in Sicily, Italy.
- The contract includes the supply and installation of 12 V117-4.2 MW wind for the 50 MW Camporeale wind park, and 13 V117-3.45 MW wind turbines delivered in 3.6 MW power optimised mode for the 47 MW Roccapalumba project
