Vestas Gets 76 MW Wind Turbine Order in Australia
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has received an order for a project in Australia that includes the supply and installation of 18 V150-4.2 MW.
- Delivery the wind turbines is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2023, with commissioning to commence in the third quarter of 2023
- The project and customer names are undisclosed
