Vestas Gets 93 MW Wind Turbine Order in Finland

(PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 93 MW order for a project in Finland. The order includes supply and installation of 15 V162-6.2 MW turbines from Vestas' EnVentus platform and Vestas will provide service for the project through a full scope Active …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 93 MW order for a project in Finland.
- The order includes supply and installation of 15 V162-6.2 MW turbines from Vestas' EnVentus platform and Vestas will provide service for the project through a full scope Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
- The project will receive turbines in the second quarter of 2023 and be fully commissioned by the fourth quarter the same year
