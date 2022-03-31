(PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 36 MW order for a wind park in Greece. The contract includes the supply and installation of eight V136-4.5 MW wind turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreementTurbine …

Vestas Gets Wind Turbine Order for 36 MW in Greece

