Vestas Gets Wind Turbine Order for 36 MW in Greece

(PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 36 MW order for a wind park in Greece. The contract includes the supply and installation of eight V136-4.5 MW wind turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreementTurbine …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 36 MW order for a wind park in Greece.
  • The contract includes the supply and installation of eight V136-4.5 MW wind turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
  • Turbine delivery is expected by the second quarter of 2023 whilst commissioning is planned by the third quarter of 2023
  • Customer undisclosed
Autor: PLX AI
