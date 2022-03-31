Vestas Gets 295 MW Offshore Wind Turbine Order in Taiwan
(PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 295 MW order for the Zhong Neng offshore wind project, located off the coast of Changhua County, Taiwan. The project is being jointly developed by Taiwan based China Steel Corporation (CSC) and Danish fund manager …
- The project is being jointly developed by Taiwan based China Steel Corporation (CSC) and Danish fund manager Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP)
- The project will feature thirty-one Vestas V174-9.5 MW turbines
- Vestas will also service the turbines through a 15-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) Service Agreement
