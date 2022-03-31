Vestas Announces Another 295 MW Offshore Wind Turbine Order in Taiwan
(PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 295 MW order for thirty-one Vestas V174-9.5 MW wind turbines from Foxwell Energy Corporation Ltd. (Foxwell) for the TPC Offshore Wind Generation Project Phase 2 in Taiwan. Vestas will also service the turbines through …
- Vestas will also service the turbines through a 14-year full scope, production-based availability guarantee, Service Agreement
