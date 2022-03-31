Vestas Gets 30 MW Order from Ocean Winds for Floating Project in France
(PLX AI) – Vestas secures offshore order with Ocean Winds for floating wind project in FranceOrder is for 30 MW The contract includes the supply, transport, installation, supervision and commissioning of three V164-10.0 MW wind turbinesThese will be …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas secures offshore order with Ocean Winds for floating wind project in France
- Order is for 30 MW
- The contract includes the supply, transport, installation, supervision and commissioning of three V164-10.0 MW wind turbines
- These will be installed on floating foundations in Port-la-Nouvelle and towed to their final location over 16 kilometres off the coast of the Leucate-Le Barcarès area in the Mediterranean Sea in water depths of 65 to 80 metres
- The project also includes an Active Output Management (AOM 5000) agreement, for the maintenance and service of the wind park over the next 18 years
