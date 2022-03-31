Vestas Gets Wind Turbine Order for 25 MW in Italy
(PLX AI) – Vestas says Inergia Spa. has placed a 25 MW order for the Ascoli Satriano and the Cerignola wind parks to be located in Apulia Italy. The contract includes the supply and installation of six V136-4.2 MW, as well as an Active Output …
- The contract includes the supply and installation of six V136-4.2 MW, as well as an Active Output Management (AOM) 4000 agreement for the maintenance and service of the wind park over the next 14 years
