Vestas Gets Wind Turbine Order for 54 MW in India
(PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 54 MW order to power a renewable energy project in Maharashtra, India. The customer and project details are undisclosedThe agreement comprises of supply and installation of 15 V155-3.6 MW wind turbinesDeliveries of …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 54 MW order to power a renewable energy project in Maharashtra, India.
- The customer and project details are undisclosed
- The agreement comprises of supply and installation of 15 V155-3.6 MW wind turbines
- Deliveries of the turbines are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2022, while commissioning is expected to begin in the last quarter of 2022
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0