Vestas Gets Wind Turbine Order for 50 MW in Portugal
(PLX AI) – Vestas has signed a 50 MW contract for the repowering of four wind parks to be located in the north of Portugal. The contract includes the supply and installation of eleven V150-4.5 MW wind turbines, as well as a 15-year Active Output …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has signed a 50 MW contract for the repowering of four wind parks to be located in the north of Portugal.
- The contract includes the supply and installation of eleven V150-4.5 MW wind turbines, as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
- Turbine delivery is expected by the fourth quarter of 2022; commissioning is planned between the second and third quarters of 2023
