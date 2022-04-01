Georg Fischer Sells Its 50% Stake in GF Linamar to Canadian Partner
(PLX AI) – Georg Fischer GF to divest its stake in US automotive joint venture GF Linamar to its Canadian partner.Linamar becomes the sole owner of the Mills River facilityIn 2021, the site generated sales of approximately USD 120 million and …
- (PLX AI) – Georg Fischer GF to divest its stake in US automotive joint venture GF Linamar to its Canadian partner.
- Linamar becomes the sole owner of the Mills River facility
- In 2021, the site generated sales of approximately USD 120 million and employed 450 people
- However, the performance of the plant was impacted by ramp-up challenges also stemming from pandemic-related labor shortages, GF said
- Since 2021, disruptions in call-off patterns due to supply chain issues at customers did not help to improve the situation
- Transaction details not disclosed
