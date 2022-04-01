Valmet Keeps Outlook Unchanged After Completing Neles Acquisition
(PLX AI) – Valmet still sees net sales and comparable EBITA in 2022 will increase in comparison with 2021.Financial targets:Net sales for stable business to grow over two times the market growth (unchanged)Net sales for capital business to exceed …
- Financial targets:
- Net sales for stable business to grow over two times the market growth (unchanged)
- Net sales for capital business to exceed market growth (unchanged)
- Comparable EBITA: 12-14 percent (10-12%)
- Comparable return on capital employed (ROCE) before taxes at least 15 percent (at least 20%)
- Dividend payout at least 50 percent of net profit (unchanged)
