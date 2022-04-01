Santander Confirms 2022 Guidance; Says Q1 Business Was Strong
(PLX AI) – Santander confirms its financial targets for 2022.Santander says business remained strong in Q1Santander says loan origination returning to pre-pandemic levelsThe bank will also seek approval at the AGM for a final dividend against 2021 …
- (PLX AI) – Santander confirms its financial targets for 2022.
- Santander says business remained strong in Q1
- Santander says loan origination returning to pre-pandemic levels
- The bank will also seek approval at the AGM for a final dividend against 2021 results of 5.15 euro cents per share, to be paid from 2 May 2022
- Santander's 2022 targets are: mid-single digital revenue growth, cost-to-income ratio of 45%; underlying return on tangible equity (RoTE) above 13%; and a fully loaded CET1 capital of 12%
