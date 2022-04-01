Nel Announces Orders in Canada, Poland
(PLX AI) – Nel ASA: Receives purchase order from HTEC for one H2Station hydrogen fueling module in Canada.The combined value of the purchase order is approximately USD 1.5 millionThe hydrogen fueling station (H2Station) will serve light- and …
- (PLX AI) – Nel ASA: Receives purchase order from HTEC for one H2Station hydrogen fueling module in Canada.
- The combined value of the purchase order is approximately USD 1.5 million
- The hydrogen fueling station (H2Station) will serve light- and heavy-duty vehicles in the British Columbia region, Canada, and is scheduled to be operational during 2023
- Meanwhile, Nel Hydrogen Fueling, a subsidiary of Nel, has received a purchase order from Biproraf for one H2Station hydrogen fueling station in Poland
- The unit will be used to fuel both light- and heavy-duty vehicles (FCEV) and forklifts
- No value given for this order
