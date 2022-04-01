Hexagon to Take EUR 63 Million Charge on Freezing Its Russia Operations
(PLX AI) – Hexagon announces financial adjustments related to business operations in Russia and the acquisition of ETQ.Hexagon will take a one-off charge of approximately EUR 63 million in Q1The majority relates to the freezing of operations in …
- Hexagon will take a one-off charge of approximately EUR 63 million in Q1
- The majority relates to the freezing of operations in Russia, which includes both a write-off of assets in the balance sheet and personnel costs
- About 2 per cent of Hexagon’s annual turnover can be attributed to business in Russia, with approximately 200 people employed in the country
