YIT Sells Its Russia Business for EUR 50 Million; Takes EUR 150 Million Impairment
- (PLX AI) – YIT has signed an agreement with Etalon Group PLC for the sale of YIT’s operations in Russia.
- The transaction price is approximately EUR 50 million
- As a result of the sale, YIT will book an impairment of approximately EUR 150 million in its first quarter income statement
- The sale of the Russian businesses does not have an impact on YIT's outlook for the rest of its businesses
- YIT expects the Group adjusted operating profit of the continuing businesses to be higher than in 2021
- The corresponding figure for 2021 will be updated in the first quarter interim report at the latest to reflect the changed scope of YIT’s businesses
