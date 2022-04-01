Pharma Mar Subsidiary Starts Phase 3 Trial of Tivanisiran for Dry Eye Disease
(PLX AI) – Pharma Mar says Sylentis, a subsidiary of Pharma Mar, initiates a new Phase III trial in the United States to evaluate the safety of tivanisiran in patients with dry eye disease.This Phase III study, called FYDES, will involve 26 …
- This Phase III study, called FYDES, will involve 26 hospitals in the United States
- It will evaluate the long-term safety of tivanisiran ophthalmic solution in patients with mild to severe dry eye disease
- The study has been authorized by the FDA and will be part of the New Drug Application
