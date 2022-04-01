Vestas Last-Minute Order Sprint Should Relieve Some Investor Worries, Analysts Say
(PLX AI) – Vestas announced nearly 1,600 MW of onshore orders in the first quarter after a flurry of last minute orders yesterday, which should alleviate some investor concerns, analysts said. The Danish maker of wind turbines even announced 620 MW …
- The Danish maker of wind turbines even announced 620 MW of offshore wind turbine orders as well
- The rush in orders at the end of the quarter should see Vestas covering about 15% of its estimated order intake for the year, analysts at Carnegie said
- This should be a small relief in the market, especially after the very weak start to the quarter, where order momentum was significantly below previous years, Carnegie said
- The big question will be the average selling price for these orders, as the company had signaled it wanted to raise price to combat cost inflation and logistics issues
- Q1 announced orders beat SEB estimates by 20%, the analysts said
- Competitors have announced very few orders, so it seems that Vestas aimed to regain market share in Q1, SEB said
- Offshore orders are a positive surprise, although they are for the older 9.5 MW platform and not for the new 15 MW, which is the key to success and crucial to meet Vestas's 2025 target, SEB said
