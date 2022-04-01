Sanoma Drops 3.7% After Nordea Downgrades to Hold
(PLX AI) – Sanoma shares fell 3.7% at the open after Nordea analysts cut the stock to hold from buy.Fair value of EUR 12.60 per shareNordea cut its estimates for Media Finland due to geopolitical impactsNow sees revenue 1% lower than previous …
- (PLX AI) – Sanoma shares fell 3.7% at the open after Nordea analysts cut the stock to hold from buy.
- Fair value of EUR 12.60 per share
- Nordea cut its estimates for Media Finland due to geopolitical impacts
- Now sees revenue 1% lower than previous estimates, with adjusted EBIT estimates 6% lower
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0