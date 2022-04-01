Stolt-Nielsen Strong Start Set to Continue for Rest of 2022, Analysts Say; Shares Rise
(PLX AI) – Stolt-Nielsen's strong start to the year is set to continue for the rest of 2022, analysts said, reiterating buy recommendations on the stock. Stolt-Nielsen reported Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders of $52.3 million yesterday, …
- Stolt-Nielsen reported Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders of $52.3 million yesterday, while consensus estimate was $34 million
- Chemical Tankers results are likely to improve further, Kepler Cheuvreux said, keeping a price target of NOK 210
- Outlook for Chemical Tankers is positive, with less swing tonnage and rising bunker prices, DNB said
- Strong margins and high rates should secure a strong 2022, DNB said, lifting their price target to NOK 209 from NOK 179
- Stolt-Nielsen shares rose 2.4% to NOK 170 in early trading
