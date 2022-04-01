(PLX AI) – Stolt-Nielsen's strong start to the year is set to continue for the rest of 2022, analysts said, reiterating buy recommendations on the stock. Stolt-Nielsen reported Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders of $52.3 million yesterday, …

Stolt-Nielsen Strong Start Set to Continue for Rest of 2022, Analysts Say; Shares Rise

