Jungheinrich Drops 5% as Bank of America Sees Stronger Headwinds
(PLX AI) – Jungheinrich shares fell 5% as analysts at Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on the stock. The company is facing stronger-than-expected headwinds, BofA said, cutting the price target to EUR 22 from EUR 23Component and raw …
- (PLX AI) – Jungheinrich shares fell 5% as analysts at Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on the stock.
- The company is facing stronger-than-expected headwinds, BofA said, cutting the price target to EUR 22 from EUR 23
- Component and raw material shortages led to delivery times growing twice as long compared to normal levels, placing risk on revenue outlook for the full year and also delaying the impact of mitigating price rises, BofA said
- Meanwhile, assets worth EUR 130 million in Russia are exposed to impairment risk
- Russia makes up 4% of Jungheinrich's revenue
