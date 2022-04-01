YIT Jumps 8% on Relief After Ditching Russia Business
- (PLX AI) – YIT shares rose more than 8% after the company sold its businesses in Russia for EUR 50 million.
- YIT had about EUR 200 million equity investments in Russia, so it expects to book an impairment of about EUR 150 million in Q1
- Despite the low price, it's good news that YIT got rid of a problematic business, analysts at Carnegie said
- With equity of EUR 1 billion at the end of last year, the writedown is affordable: Carnegie
