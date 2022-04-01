checkAd

YIT Jumps 8% on Relief After Ditching Russia Business

(PLX AI) – YIT shares rose more than 8% after the company sold its businesses in Russia for EUR 50 million.YIT had about EUR 200 million equity investments in Russia, so it expects to book an impairment of about EUR 150 million in Q1Despite the low …

