Bayer to Invest Over EUR 1.3 Billion in Leaps Unit
- (PLX AI) – Bayer to invest more than 1.3 billion euros over the next three years in its impact investment unit Leaps by Bayer.
- Focus on leading pharmaceutical technology platforms such as Cell & Gene Therapy to deliver solutions to patients in areas of high unmet medical need
- Company to outline how its innovations enable farmers to ensure food security and decarbonize agriculture
