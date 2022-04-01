checkAd

EMGS Gets $1 Million in Revenue from Norway Uplifts

(PLX AI) – Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) secures multi-client uplifts in Norway that leads to approximately USD 1.0 million in revenue.Uplifts related to its existing multi-client library in NorwayThe revenue will be recognized in Q1

  • (PLX AI) – Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) secures multi-client uplifts in Norway that leads to approximately USD 1.0 million in revenue.
  • Uplifts related to its existing multi-client library in Norway
  • The revenue will be recognized in Q1
Autor: PLX AI
