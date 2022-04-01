EMGS Gets $1 Million in Revenue from Norway Uplifts
(PLX AI) – Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) secures multi-client uplifts in Norway that leads to approximately USD 1.0 million in revenue.Uplifts related to its existing multi-client library in NorwayThe revenue will be recognized in Q1
