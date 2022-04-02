checkAd

Telecom Italia Signed NDA with CDP Equity for Talks on Network Integration with Open Fiber

(PLX AI) – Telecom Italia says it signed a non-disclosure agreement with CDP Equity to initiate preliminary discussions regarding the possible integration of TIM's network with the network of Open Fiber. CDP Equity holds a 60% stake in Open FiberThe …

  • (PLX AI) – Telecom Italia says it signed a non-disclosure agreement with CDP Equity to initiate preliminary discussions regarding the possible integration of TIM's network with the network of Open Fiber.
  • CDP Equity holds a 60% stake in Open Fiber
  • The purpose of the agreement signed today is to start negotiations with the goal of agreeing, indicatively by 30 April, on a memorandum of understanding to define the objectives, the perimeter, the structure and the main evaluation criteria and parameters related to the integration project, Telecom Italia said

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 0,34, was eine Steigerung von +5,00% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  34   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Telecom Italia Signed NDA with CDP Equity for Talks on Network Integration with Open Fiber (PLX AI) – Telecom Italia says it signed a non-disclosure agreement with CDP Equity to initiate preliminary discussions regarding the possible integration of TIM's network with the network of Open Fiber. CDP Equity holds a 60% stake in Open FiberThe …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Telecom Italia Signed NDA with CDP Equity for Talks on Network Integration with Open Fiber
Titel
Fashionette 2022 Guidance Significantly Below Consensus
Nel Announces Orders in Canada, Poland
Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
Nordex and Vestas Shares Rise as Bank of America Sees Wind Turbine Pricing Improving
Siemens Energy Gets Order for 4 H-Class Gas Turbines in China
Novo Nordisk Stops Shipments of Starter Wegovy Doses to Cut Demand from New Patients (RPT)
Aker Horizons Takes Over Aker Offshore Wind in All-Stock Deal; to Combine it with Mainstream ...
Nel Gets Alkaline Electrolyser Order Worth EUR 3 Million
Bayer to Invest EUR 2 Billion Over 3 Years in Pharmaceuticals Production
BioNTech Q4 Net Income Much Better Than Expected; Sees $1.5 Billion Share Buyback
Titel
Fashionette 2022 Guidance Significantly Below Consensus
Nel Announces Orders in Canada, Poland
Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
Equinor Rises as Bank of America Upgrades to Buy
EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
Hexagon Purus Gets $2 Million Contract for Hydrogen Storage Cylinders
LPKF Laser Earnings Fall Below Expectations
EDF to Raise EUR 3.1 Billion at EUR 6.35 per Share
Vallourec Names Philippe Guillemot as New Chairman & CEO
Meyer Burger FY EBITDA CHF -72.5 Million vs. Estimate CHF -52 Million
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders