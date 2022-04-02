Telecom Italia Signed NDA with CDP Equity for Talks on Network Integration with Open Fiber
- (PLX AI) – Telecom Italia says it signed a non-disclosure agreement with CDP Equity to initiate preliminary discussions regarding the possible integration of TIM's network with the network of Open Fiber.
- CDP Equity holds a 60% stake in Open Fiber
- The purpose of the agreement signed today is to start negotiations with the goal of agreeing, indicatively by 30 April, on a memorandum of understanding to define the objectives, the perimeter, the structure and the main evaluation criteria and parameters related to the integration project, Telecom Italia said
