Nordex Shuts Down IT Systems After Cyber Attack; Says Customers May Be Affected

(PLX AI) – Nordex says it was impacted by cyber security incident.Nordex says intrusion was noted in an early stage and response measures initiated immediatelyNordex decided to shut down IT systems across multiple locations and business unitsNordex …

  • (PLX AI) – Nordex says it was impacted by cyber security incident.
  • Nordex says intrusion was noted in an early stage and response measures initiated immediately
  • Nordex decided to shut down IT systems across multiple locations and business units
  • Nordex says customers, employees, and other stakeholders may be affected by the shutdown
  • The incident response team of internal and external security experts has been set up immediately in order to contain the issue and prevent further propagation and to assess the extent of potential exposure

Autor: PLX AI
