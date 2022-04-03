checkAd

Bayer Says Asundexian Gets Positive Results in Phase 2b Trial in Atrial Fibrillation

(PLX AI) – Bayer presents positive results from first Phase 2b trial on safety of asundexian in patients with atrial fibrillation.Data from the PACIFIC-AF trial demonstrated lower observed rates of ISTH major and clinically relevant non-major …

  • (PLX AI) – Bayer presents positive results from first Phase 2b trial on safety of asundexian in patients with atrial fibrillation.
  • Data from the PACIFIC-AF trial demonstrated lower observed rates of ISTH major and clinically relevant non-major bleeding for asundexian (a FXIa inhibitor) compared with apixaban in patients with atrial fibrillation at risk of stroke
  • The data, simultaneously published today in The Lancet, found that both 20 mg and 50 mg doses of asundexian were well-tolerated and resulted in significantly lower rates of bleeding compared with apixaban while achieving almost complete inhibition of FXIa
  • This trial was designed as a dose-finding phase 2 clinical study. It was not powered to discern or test differences in the rates of thrombotic events


Autor: PLX AI
