(PLX AI) – Bayer presents positive results from first Phase 2b trial on safety of asundexian in patients with atrial fibrillation.Data from the PACIFIC-AF trial demonstrated lower observed rates of ISTH major and clinically relevant non-major …

Bayer Says Asundexian Gets Positive Results in Phase 2b Trial in Atrial Fibrillation

