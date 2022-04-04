checkAd

Maersk Drilling secures one-year multi-country commitment for drillship with Shell

(PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling has been awarded contracts with Shell for the provision of the 7th generation drillship Maersk Voyager for drilling services offshore multiple countries. The contracts are expected to commence in April 2022, with a total …

