Maersk Drilling secures one-year multi-country commitment for drillship with Shell
(PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling has been awarded contracts with Shell for the provision of the 7th generation drillship Maersk Voyager for drilling services offshore multiple countries. The contracts are expected to commence in April 2022, with a total …
- (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling has been awarded contracts with Shell for the provision of the 7th generation drillship Maersk Voyager for drilling services offshore multiple countries.
- The contracts are expected to commence in April 2022, with a total firm duration of one year
- The total contract value is approximately USD 107.5m, including a mobilisation fee
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0