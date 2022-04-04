Avanza Reports Net Inflows SEK 16.6 Billion Year to Date
(PLX AI) – Avanza says number of customers has increased by 60,100 year to date, with 18,800 new customers in March.Net inflows SEK 16.6 billion year to date, with SEK 3.49 billion in MarchAvanza had a total of 1.72 million customers at the end of …
