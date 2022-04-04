H&M Slips as BofA Reiterates Underperform, Sees Deteriorating Outlook
(PLX AI) – H&M shares fell 1% in early trading after analysts at Bank of America reiterated an underperform recommendation on the stock and cut their price target to SEK 120 from SEK 140.The European Consumer Discretionary sector has deteriorated …
- The European Consumer Discretionary sector has deteriorated due to the war in Ukraine, and apparel retail including H&M is likely to be one of the most negatively impacted, BofA said
- H&M reported a very weak Q1 result, and the worst is yet to come, BofA said
- The company's EBIT in the coming quarters will be significantly impacted by operational deleverage in Russia, which was very profitable, and cost cutting won't be enough to compensate for lower revenues and gross margin headwinds: BofA
