Ericsson Rises as DNB Reiterates Buy, Says Valuation Is Attractive

  • (PLX AI) – Ericsson shares rose 1.7% after analysts at DNB reiterated a buy recommendation on the stock, saying the company's valuation was attractive after a recent slide.
  • Price target cut to SEK 125 from SEK 144
  • Implied upside 38%
  • Ericsson has lost SEK 100 billion of market cap since the Iraq scandal broke, and periods with deep discounts have historically been opportune times to buy, not to sell, Ericsson stock, except in times with precarious fundamentals, the analysts said
  • Q1 is unlikely to be a catalyst, DNB said
