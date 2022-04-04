Constellation Brands Evaluates Proposal to Transition to Single Class Stock Structure
(PLX AI) – Constellation Brands to evaluate proposal to transition to a single class Common Stock structure.Received a non-binding proposal from the Sands Family to declassify the company’s common stock and transition to a single class common stock …
- Received a non-binding proposal from the Sands Family to declassify the company’s common stock and transition to a single class common stock structure
- The proposal contemplates that each share of Class B common stock would be converted into 1.35 shares of Class A common stock
- Sands Family will continue to be Constellation’s largest shareholder if a transaction were consummated on the terms proposed
- Any definitive agreement with the Sands Family with respect to the potential transaction must be approved by the Special Committee as well as the Board of Directors
- Any potential transaction would require the approval of holders of a majority of the shares of Class A (STZ) common stock that do not also hold shares of Class B (STZ.B) common stock
