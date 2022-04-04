Krones Raises Prices for New Machines, Lines as Project Lead Times Stretch Into 2023
(PLX AI) – Krones increases prices for new machines and lines.Krones says lead times for projects are currently becoming significantly longer, extending into 2023Says market continues to recover visibly and Krones has reported a good order …
- (PLX AI) – Krones increases prices for new machines and lines.
- Krones says lead times for projects are currently becoming significantly longer, extending into 2023
- Says market continues to recover visibly and Krones has reported a good order situation, insuring a solid starting position for 2022
- Krones raising prices for all bottling and packaging equipment and for process technology by a further 4%
