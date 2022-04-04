checkAd

Krones Raises Prices for New Machines, Lines as Project Lead Times Stretch Into 2023

(PLX AI) – Krones increases prices for new machines and lines.Krones says lead times for projects are currently becoming significantly longer, extending into 2023Says market continues to recover visibly and Krones has reported a good order …

  • (PLX AI) – Krones increases prices for new machines and lines.
  • Krones says lead times for projects are currently becoming significantly longer, extending into 2023
  • Says market continues to recover visibly and Krones has reported a good order situation, insuring a solid starting position for 2022
  • Krones raising prices for all bottling and packaging equipment and for process technology by a further 4%

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 78,44, was eine Steigerung von +5,07% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  11   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Krones Raises Prices for New Machines, Lines as Project Lead Times Stretch Into 2023 (PLX AI) – Krones increases prices for new machines and lines.Krones says lead times for projects are currently becoming significantly longer, extending into 2023Says market continues to recover visibly and Krones has reported a good order …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bayer Says Asundexian Gets Positive Results in Phase 2b Trial in Atrial Fibrillation
Maersk Says CEO of APM Terminals Retires; Henriette Hallberg Thygesen Takes Over
Maersk Drilling secures one-year multi-country commitment for drillship with Shell
H&M Slips as BofA Reiterates Underperform, Sees Deteriorating Outlook
Starbucks CEO Schultz Stops Share Buyback Program in His First Day Back in Charge
Kongsberg Gets Contracts Totaling EUR 38 Million for Offshore Wind Vessels
Avanza Reports Net Inflows SEK 16.6 Billion Year to Date
Sonova Is Near Full Valuation, Carnegie Says in Downgrade
Ericsson Rises as DNB Reiterates Buy, Says Valuation Is Attractive
Constellation Brands Evaluates Proposal to Transition to Single Class Stock Structure
Titel
Fashionette 2022 Guidance Significantly Below Consensus
Nel Announces Orders in Canada, Poland
Nordex Shuts Down IT Systems After Cyber Attack; Says Customers May Be Affected
Siemens Energy Gets Order for 4 H-Class Gas Turbines in China
Nordex and Vestas Shares Rise as Bank of America Sees Wind Turbine Pricing Improving
Aker Horizons Takes Over Aker Offshore Wind in All-Stock Deal; to Combine it with Mainstream ...
Bayer to Invest EUR 2 Billion Over 3 Years in Pharmaceuticals Production
BioNTech Q4 Net Income Much Better Than Expected; Sees $1.5 Billion Share Buyback
Cargotec to Exit Kalmar's Heavy Port Cranes Business; Evaluates Options for MacGregor
Cherry 2022 Revenue Guidance Below Consensus
Titel
Fashionette 2022 Guidance Significantly Below Consensus
Nel Announces Orders in Canada, Poland
Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
Equinor Rises as Bank of America Upgrades to Buy
EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
Hexagon Purus Gets $2 Million Contract for Hydrogen Storage Cylinders
Nordex Shuts Down IT Systems After Cyber Attack; Says Customers May Be Affected
LPKF Laser Earnings Fall Below Expectations
EDF to Raise EUR 3.1 Billion at EUR 6.35 per Share
Vallourec Names Philippe Guillemot as New Chairman & CEO
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders