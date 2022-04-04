checkAd

PREVIEW: Chr. Hansen Seen Keeping Guidance Unchanged as Margins Hit by Inflation

(PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen is expected to reiterate its full-year outlook in its earnings report this week as margins were likely to have been impacted by inflation in the company's fiscal second quarter, analysts said. Chr. Hansen is expected to keep …

  • (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen is expected to reiterate its full-year outlook in its earnings report this week as margins were likely to have been impacted by inflation in the company's fiscal second quarter, analysts said.
  • Chr. Hansen is expected to keep its FY guidance unchanged, with organic growth 5-8% and EBIT margin 27-28%
  • Q2 should be a quiet quarter, with focus on market developments in China and especially on inflation, raw material prices and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Sydbank said (hold, no price target)
  • Margins are likely to continue to be diluted by higher input and freight costs, SEB said (buy, DKK 690)
  • The Ukraine crisis will likely weigh negatively on sales and earnings, with Russia and Ukraine combined less than 5% of sales and earnings: SEB
  • The Russian invasion of Ukraine likely rules out Chr. Hansen raising its guidance at this time, Carnegie said (sell, DKK 480)
  • The good trend from Q1 should continue in Q2, but margins will be impacted by the higher input costs and timing of price increases, which will not be fully implemented until Q3, Danske said (hold, DKK 460)
  • Q2 consensus is for revenue of EUR 283 million, organic growth 7.8% and adj. EBIT margin of 26.2%


Autor: PLX AI
