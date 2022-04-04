ExxonMobil to Produce 250,000 BPD from Stabroek Block in Guyana from 2025
(PLX AI) – ExxonMobil Makes Final Investment Decision on Fourth Guyana Offshore ProjectExxonMobil project in the Stabroek Block is expected to produce approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day starting in 2025The $10 billion project will include …
