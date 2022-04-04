LeoVegas Enters Operating Agreement with Canadian iGaming Ontario
(PLX AI) – LeoVegas opens for regulated gaming in Ontario, Canada.LeoVegas entered into an operating agreement with Canadian iGaming OntarioThe license enables LeoVegas Group to continue offering casino, live casino and betting under the LeoVegas …
- (PLX AI) – LeoVegas opens for regulated gaming in Ontario, Canada.
- LeoVegas entered into an operating agreement with Canadian iGaming Ontario
- The license enables LeoVegas Group to continue offering casino, live casino and betting under the LeoVegas and Royal Panda brands in Ontario
- Canada accounted for 13% of Group revenue in January 2022, with approximately 35% of Canadian revenue generated in Ontario
- LeoVegas will also be launching in the United States later this year, starting in New Jersey
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0