SoftwareONE Sold 5% Crayon Stake at NOK 145 per Share

(PLX AI) – SoftwareONE successfully places 4.4 million Crayon shares, or 5% of the company's shares.SoftwareONE says Crayon shares sold at NOK 145 per share; Crayon closed at NOK 159.70 yesterdaySoftwareONE remaining holding 7.5% of Crayon's total …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer