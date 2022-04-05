SoftwareONE Sold 5% Crayon Stake at NOK 145 per Share
- (PLX AI) – SoftwareONE successfully places 4.4 million Crayon shares, or 5% of the company's shares.
- SoftwareONE says Crayon shares sold at NOK 145 per share; Crayon closed at NOK 159.70 yesterday
- SoftwareONE remaining holding 7.5% of Crayon's total number of shares and votes
- SoftwareONE has agreed to a 90 days lock-up undertaking from 4 April 2022 with respect to its remaining holding in Crayon
