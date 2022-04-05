Vestas Upgrades Medium-to-High Wind Turbine Offering to 7.2 MW from 6.8 MW
(PLX AI) – Vestas introduces the V172-7.2 MW, enhancing performance in low to medium wind conditions.The company is changing the existing medium-to-high wind EnVentus variant V162-6.8 MW to a 7.2 MW name plateThe new variant delivers flexible power …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas introduces the V172-7.2 MW, enhancing performance in low to medium wind conditions.
- The company is changing the existing medium-to-high wind EnVentus variant V162-6.8 MW to a 7.2 MW name plate
- The new variant delivers flexible power ratings of 7.2 MW, 6.8 MW and 6.5 MW and offers expanded site applicability for all conditions, with solutions for cold climate and an optional larger CoolerTop for hot climates, Vestas said
